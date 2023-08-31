Piramal Enterprises share buyback opens today. Five details you should know1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Piramal Enterprises share buyback price: The company has fixed buyback price at ₹1250 per share
Piramal Enterprises share buyback has opened today and it will remain open for eligible shareholders of the company to apply for the offer till 6th September 2023. Piramal Enterprises share buyback is offered at ₹1250 per share and buyback of shares will be done through tender route. Piramal Enterprises Ltd aims to use up to ₹1,750 crore from its capital reserves for buyback of shares.
