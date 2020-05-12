MUMBAI: Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell as much as 10% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,702.59 crore for the quarter ended March as against a net profit of ₹454.63 crore a year ago.

At 01:20 pm, the stock was down 8% at ₹857.70, while the benchmark Sensex was 1.52% lower at 31082.55.

Around 4.87 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE combined, so far. The stock hit its 52-week low of ₹608 on March 24.

Net sales declined 2% year-on-year to ₹3,341 crore in March quarter. Results were announced after market hours on Monday. Pharmaceuticals segment revenue grew by 10% to ₹1,623 crore in Q4.

The management said, pharma operations continued at all sites globally, and for the whole year revenue was up 13% to ₹5,419 crore, while EBIDTA reached ₹1,400 crore. The process of fundraising is on track in its pharma business with the company issuing a minority stake to potential financial investors. It also said stake in the Shriram Group will be monetized at the appropriate time.

Financial services segment revenue declined 11% to ₹1,718 crore in Q4 March. The company's loan book stood at ₹50,963 crore with top-10 exposures reduced by ₹4,200 crore during the year. The company said ₹8,900 crore were available in the form of cash and undrawn bank lines as of 31 March. Capital adequacy ratio of the financial services business rose to 31% in Q4 from 22% a year ago.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Enterprises said, "Our pharma business continues to be operational despite pandemic lockdowns and has delivered a healthy revenue growth of 13% YoY to ₹5,419 crore and an EBITDA margin of 26% for FY20. We have consciously shrunk our wholesale loan book by 12% and more importantly, reduced our large single borrower exposure by ₹4,200 crore over the last year."

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated