MUMBAI: Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell as much as 10% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of 1,702.59 crore for the quarter ended March as against a net profit of 454.63 crore a year ago.

At 01:20 pm, the stock was down 8% at 857.70, while the benchmark Sensex was 1.52% lower at 31082.55.

Around 4.87 million shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE combined, so far. The stock hit its 52-week low of 608 on March 24.

Net sales declined 2% year-on-year to 3,341 crore in March quarter. Results were announced after market hours on Monday. Pharmaceuticals segment revenue grew by 10% to 1,623 crore in Q4.

The management said, pharma operations continued at all sites globally, and for the whole year revenue was up 13% to 5,419 crore, while EBIDTA reached 1,400 crore. The process of fundraising is on track in its pharma business with the company issuing a minority stake to potential financial investors. It also said stake in the Shriram Group will be monetized at the appropriate time.

Financial services segment revenue declined 11% to 1,718 crore in Q4 March. The company's loan book stood at 50,963 crore with top-10 exposures reduced by 4,200 crore during the year. The company said 8,900 crore were available in the form of cash and undrawn bank lines as of 31 March. Capital adequacy ratio of the financial services business rose to 31% in Q4 from 22% a year ago.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Enterprises said, "Our pharma business continues to be operational despite pandemic lockdowns and has delivered a healthy revenue growth of 13% YoY to 5,419 crore and an EBITDA margin of 26% for FY20. We have consciously shrunk our wholesale loan book by 12% and more importantly, reduced our large single borrower exposure by 4,200 crore over the last year."

