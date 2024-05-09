Piramal Enterprises stock slips over 6% post Q4 numbers, Motilal Oswal cuts rating to 'Neutral'
Piramal Enterprises saw a 6.15% decline in shares during intraday trade to ₹839 apiece after releasing Q4 results. Company reported a net profit of ₹137 crore for the quarter, attributed to write-backs on taxation and investments. Board approved merger with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance.
Piramal Enterprises, a prominent diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), experienced a 6.15% decline in its shares during today's intraday trade, reaching ₹839 apiece. This drop followed the company's release of its Q4 FY24 and full fiscal FY24 financial figures. The decline witnessed today has resulted in the stock losing 10.4% of its value over the course of this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started