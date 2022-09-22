Should you buy Piramal shares?

In a coverage report dated September 22, Manjith Nair, Rhave Shah, and Nemin Doshi Research Analysts at Emkay Global said, "analysis of the acquisition shows it to be NPV positive for PIEL. It has catapulted PIEL into a leading HFC with retail assets of Rs222.7 billion – a feat accomplished in the past by other similar-size HFCs over a period of more than 7 years. With the retail leadership team under Jairam Sridharan (ex-CFO, Axis Bank), PIEL has hired ~2,000 additional employees, till Q1FY23, to augment the 3,000-strong employee base of DHFL. With 100% of the erstwhile DHFL branches online, we forecast the retail portfolio of PIEL to quadruple, from ~Rs215 billion in FY22 to ~Rs810 billion by FY27E – a feat last seen on the DHFL network in FY18. While secured products like home loans and LAP are expected to be the mainstay of the retail portfolio, unsecured loans at 20% of the portfolio should help deliver 2.5% RoA by FY26E-27E."