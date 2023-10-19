Piramal Enterprises to raise ₹1,000 crore through NCD issuance
The Tranche I Issue is scheduled to open on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and close on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
Piramal Enterprises Limited, one of India’s leading diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFC), is set to raise ₹1,000 crore from the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The base issue size is ₹200 crores, with a green shoe option of up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores (“Tranche I Issue").
