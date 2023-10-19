Piramal Enterprises to raise ₹1,000 crore through NCD issuance

Piramal Enterprises Limited, one of India’s leading diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFC), is set to raise ₹1,000 crore from the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The base issue size is ₹200 crores, with a green shoe option of up to ₹800 crores, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores (“Tranche I Issue").

The Tranche I Issue is scheduled to open on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and close on Thursday, November 2, 2023, with the possibility of early closure or extension in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities Regulations 2021.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE, with BSE being the designated stock exchange for the issue. The NCDs have received [ICRA] AA (Stable) ratings from ICRA Limited and CARE AA (Stable) ratings from CARE Ratings Limited.

The minimum application size is ₹10,000 (i.e., 10 NCDs) and can be applied for in multiples of ₹1,000 (i.e., 1 NCD). The NCDs come with maturity/tenure options of 2 years, 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years, and they offer annual coupon payments across series I, II, III, and IV, respectively. The effective yield for NCD holders in different categories ranges from 9.00% to 9.34% per annum.

Out of the net proceeds from the Tranche I Issue, a minimum of 75% will be utilised for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company, and a maximum of up to 25% will be utilised for general corporate purposes, the company said.

A. K. Capital Services Limited, JM Financial Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited), and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited are the lead managers to the issue (“Lead Managers").

Piramal Enterprises Limited is the flagship company of the Piramal Group, one of the leading conglomerates in India. The company is a non-deposit-taking, RBI-registered systemically important NBFC engaged in providing wholesale and retail lending.

Its retail lending business is primarily conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Company Limited (“PCHFL"), a housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank (“NHB").

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint.

