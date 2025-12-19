Piramal Finance to sell entire 14.72% stake in Shriram Life Insurance for ₹600 crore — Details here

Mumbai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), Piramal Finance, on Friday, 19 December 2025, announced its plan to sell the entire 14.72% stake the firm owns in Shriram Life Insurance for a sum of ₹600 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing shows that Piramal Finance will sell its 14.72% stake to Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) Ltd for the agreed sum. The company also disclosed that the transaction is expected to close by the end of the financial year 2025-26, subject to the necessary regulatory approval.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement today to sell its entire equity stake of 14.72% held in Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd (‘SLIC’) for a consideration of ₹600 crores (‘Transaction’) with Sanlam Emerging Markets (Mauritius) Limited (‘SEMM’)” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.



Piramal Finance's move to sell its entire stake in Shriram Life Insurance is an effort to help the NBFC focus on monetising its non-core assets, and the proceeds from the stake sale are expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet.