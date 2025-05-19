The market is punishing Piramal Pharma. Is it an overreaction?
Ananya Roy 7 min read 19 May 2025, 02:47 PM IST
SummaryDespite recent stock corrections, Piramal Pharma has shown remarkable resilience, tripling investor wealth since 2023-24. However, concerns loom over global policy shifts and profit margins. Will this be an opportune moment for savvy investors?
Piramal Pharma Ltd has more than tripled investor wealth since 2023-24. With the Mumbai-based drug development and manufacturing company turning around its business recently, its stock has significantly outperformed the Nifty Pharma index the past two years. So why has the stock eroded 30% of investor wealth since its peak in November?
