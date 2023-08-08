Piramal Pharma rights issue opens today. Price, ratio, other details in five points2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Piramal Pharma rights issue price has been fixed at ₹81 per equity share, which is around 19% lower from today's Piramal Pharma share price
Piramal Pharma rights issue 2023 has opened for subscription today and interestred applicants would be able to apply for the rights offer till 17th August 2023. Those who held Piramal Pharma shares on rights issue record date i.e. 2nd August 2023, they are eligible for applying to this rights issue of the pharma company.
