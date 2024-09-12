Piramal Pharma share price jumps 23% in September so far and 68% YTD; investors could ’buy on dips’ says analyst

  • Piramal Pharma share price surged 23% in September and 68% YTD, driven by strong trading volumes and growth prospects. A minor correction occurred due to profit booking. The US Biosecure Act boosts confidence in Indian CDMO players, potentially increasing business opportunities.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Trade Now
Piramal Pharma share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>238.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>239.95, and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>230.65.
Piramal Pharma share price today opened at ₹238.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹239.95, and an intraday low of ₹230.65.(iStock)

Piramal Pharma share price has experienced a 23% surge during September, and has demonstrated a substantial 68% gain year-to-date (YTD). This positive performance is attributed to robust trading volumes and optimistic growth prospects fuelling investor enthusiasm for the company's stock. However, analysts have noted a minor correction in Piramal Pharma share price during Thursday's trading session due to profit booking activities. The recent passage of the draft US Biosecure Act has instilled renewed confidence in Indian Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) players, such as Piramal Pharma, as it is anticipated to generate more business opportunities as US pharmaceutical firms seek to relocate their manufacturing operations away from China.

Long-term benefits for contract manufacturers like Piramal Pharma, Laurus Labs, and Divi's Laboratories are expected following the US House's passageof the Biosecure Bill, which intends to blacklist Chinese biotech businesses, according to a Bloomberg article. More investors are probably going to turn their attention in the near future to the industry that has underperformed recently.

Also Read | Indian CDMO stocks in focus as US House votes on Biosecure Act next week

InCred Equities noted in a research that the Biosecurity Act seeks to lessen technology transfer to China and the reliance of the US biopharmaceutical industry on China. The Act lists WuXi Apptec, Wuxi Biologics, BGI, MGI, and Complete Genomics as the five Chinese businesses that are explicitly designated. A company cannot be eligible for grants, loans, or contracts from executive agencies if it partners with any of the aforementioned businesses.

Praful Bohra Director - Research, InCred Capital stated that Indian companies have traditionally excelled in the small molecule sector, with less emphasis on large molecules. Bohra expect a strong initial inflow of orders for small molecules to India. Companies like Piramal Pharma and Suven Pharma have advanced in the antibody-drug conjugate space, likely leading to increased opportunities.

Also Read | Piramal Pharma shares jump over 7% to hit 18-month high, gain 32% in 7 weeks

Piramal Pharma share price

Piramal Pharma share price today opened at 238.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 239.95, and an intraday low of 230.65.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Piramal Pharma share price is in a strong uptrend and has given a spectacular return in the current year, any dip is getting bought into and momentum has accelerated in the current month backed with strong volumes, traders should have a buy on dip approach with 210 as support and 260 as resistance.

“Piramal Pharma share price has seen rising volumes during recent upmove and the overall trend remains positive. Investors with long positions can continue to ride the trend. The stock has good short term support around 210,” said said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

Also Read | Olectra Greentech, JBM Auto shares jump up to 8.7% on PM-eBus sewa scheme

Q1 Results

Due to increased sales, Piramal Pharma reportedconsolidated net loss for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, narrowed to 88.64 crore.

In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Piramal Pharma reported a combined net loss of 98.58 crore in a regulatory filing.

The business stated that consolidated income from operations for the quarter under review was 1,951.14 crore, up from 1,748.85 crore during the same time last year.

In an exchange filing, Nandini Piramal, the chairperson of Piramal Pharma, stated that the company's CDMO division continues to have steady order inflows, particularly for on-patent commercial manufacture.

 

Also Read | Multibagger NBCC share price rises 4.5% on ₹1600 crore project with MTNL

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPiramal Pharma share price jumps 23% in September so far and 68% YTD; investors could ’buy on dips’ says analyst

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.15
12:20 PM | 12 SEP 2024
1 (0.67%)

Bharat Electronics

291.75
12:20 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.7 (1.28%)

Tata Motors

968.20
12:20 PM | 12 SEP 2024
-7.8 (-0.8%)

Tata Power

437.55
12:20 PM | 12 SEP 2024
1.75 (0.4%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

5,072.00
12:14 PM | 12 SEP 2024
412.2 (8.85%)

Engineers India

223.55
12:14 PM | 12 SEP 2024
13.95 (6.66%)

Varun Beverages

657.10
12:14 PM | 12 SEP 2024
29.5 (4.7%)

Sundaram Finance

4,841.90
12:12 PM | 12 SEP 2024
216.3 (4.68%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue