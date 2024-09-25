Piramal Pharma share price rises 8%: 3 key reasons why Jefferies expects more gains

Stock Market Today: Piramal Pharma share price gained more than 8% in intraday trades on Wednesday.

Piramal Pharma share price opened at ₹229.25 on Wednesday on the BSE, more than 5% higher than the previous closing price of ₹216.70. The Piramal Pharma share price thereafter went on to sclae intraday highs of ₹235.35, marking gains of more than 8%.

Piramal Pharma Share price has been rising, up ,more than 90% year to date and analysts expect further more gains for the share price.

Analysts expect more gains for Piramal Pharma share price. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd have given a target price of ₹260 , which means more than 10% gains for the Piramal Pharma share price.

3 key reasons why Jefferies expects more gains 1.Piramal expects 2 times revenue growth and 3 times Ebitda growth by FY30: Piramal Pharma stated during its investor day that by FY30, it wants to increase its revenue by 2 times to $2 billion or more (Constant currency growth) and by 3 times its Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) with 25% Ebitda margins. Jefferies believes that revenue and Ebitda CAGRs (compound annual growth rate) of 12.2% and 20.3% are attainable.

2.Increasing share of innovator-focused CDMO contracts- This rise in share of innovator focused CDMO (contract drug manufacturing) contracts hold key to overall margin improvement: Piramal Pharma believes that it will be able to outpace the market growth of 6-8% because of its integrated CDMO (58% of FY24 revenue) activities, which include service offerings throughout the molecule's lifespan and a global network of manufacturing facilities.

3. Steady growth for hospital generics and improving margin profile for OTC: It is the steady growth in developed markets and new launches in the Rest of the World markets that should help Piramal Pharma double revenue for complex hospital generics,( which are 30% of FY24 revenue) business by FY30 with steady margins of 25%.

Piramal’s CDMO division turnaround is progressing well, said Jefferies. the Hospital generics business should be back on growth from 2HFY25 feels Jefferies and India consumer healthcare profitability is also rising. They have thereby raised their FY25 and FY26 earnings estimates by 4% and 10% respectively on better margins for CDMO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions