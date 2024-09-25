Piramal Pharma share price rises 8%: 3 key reasons why Jefferies expects more gains

  • Stock Market Today: Piramal Pharma share price gained more than 8% in intraday trades on Wednesday. Here are 3 key reasons why Jefferies expects more gains

Ujjval Jauhari
Published25 Sep 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Piramal Pharma share price rises 8% as analysts remain upbeat and Jefferies expects more gains:
Stock market today: Piramal Pharma share price rises 8% as analysts remain upbeat and Jefferies expects more gains:

Stock Market Today: Piramal Pharma share price gained more than 8% in intraday trades on Wednesday.

Piramal Pharma share price opened at 229.25 on Wednesday on the BSE, more than 5% higher than the previous closing price of 216.70. The Piramal Pharma share price thereafter went on to sclae intraday highs of 235.35, marking gains of more than 8%.

Also Read | KEC International share price rises 4.6%: Launches a QIP to raise funds

Piramal Pharma Share price has been rising, up ,more than 90% year to date and analysts expect further more gains for the share price.

Analysts expect more gains for Piramal Pharma share price. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd have given a target price of 260 , which means more than 10% gains for the Piramal Pharma share price.

Also Read | Power Grid Corp shares jump 4.5% to new record high, gaining 10% over 4 days

3 key reasons why Jefferies expects more gains

1.Piramal expects 2 times revenue growth and 3 times Ebitda growth by FY30: Piramal Pharma stated during its investor day that by FY30, it wants to increase its revenue by 2 times to $2 billion or more (Constant currency growth) and by 3 times its Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) with 25% Ebitda margins. Jefferies believes that revenue and Ebitda CAGRs (compound annual growth rate) of 12.2% and 20.3% are attainable.

Also Read | Easy Trip Planners share price declines 8% on block deal news

2.Increasing share of innovator-focused CDMO contracts- This rise in share of innovator focused CDMO (contract drug manufacturing) contracts hold key to overall margin improvement: Piramal Pharma believes that it will be able to outpace the market growth of 6-8% because of its integrated CDMO (58% of FY24 revenue) activities, which include service offerings throughout the molecule's lifespan and a global network of manufacturing facilities.

3. Steady growth for hospital generics and improving margin profile for OTC: It is the steady growth in developed markets and new launches in the Rest of the World markets that should help Piramal Pharma double revenue for complex hospital generics,( which are 30% of FY24 revenue) business by FY30 with steady margins of 25%.

Piramal’s CDMO division turnaround is progressing well, said Jefferies. the Hospital generics business should be back on growth from 2HFY25 feels Jefferies and India consumer healthcare profitability is also rising. They have thereby raised their FY25 and FY26 earnings estimates by 4% and 10% respectively on better margins for CDMO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

Here are 3 key reasons why Jefferies expects more gains

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPiramal Pharma share price rises 8%: 3 key reasons why Jefferies expects more gains

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

161.45
02:10 PM | 25 SEP 2024
0.9 (0.56%)

HDFC Bank

1,780.00
02:10 PM | 25 SEP 2024
11.55 (0.65%)

Vedanta

480.90
02:10 PM | 25 SEP 2024
10.65 (2.26%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

132.75
02:10 PM | 25 SEP 2024
5.45 (4.28%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services

2,943.90
01:57 PM | 25 SEP 2024
216.1 (7.92%)

Five Star Business Finance

826.40
01:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
52.9 (6.84%)

HEG

2,440.30
01:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
130.55 (5.65%)

Tata Communications

2,120.00
01:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
96.65 (4.78%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.