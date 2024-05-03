Piramal Pharma shares jump over 7% to hit 18-month high, gain 32% in 7 weeks
Piramal Pharma shares rose 32% in the last six weeks, reaching a new high in 18 months. Despite the recent uptrend, the stock remains 24% below its IPO price. The company has recently expanded into men's grooming products, aiming to enhance self-care practices.
Piramal Pharma shares jumped 7.35% in today's trading session to a new 52-week high of ₹153.90 apiece, and this was also the stock's highest level in 18 months. They finished the last six out of seven weeks in green, gaining 32% as investors cheered to multiple positive developments.
