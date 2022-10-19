Piramal Pharma shares list on stock exchanges after demerger

Under the demerger scheme, the company said four fully paid-up equity shares of PPL of ₹10 each to be issued to PEL shareholders for every one fully paid-up equity share in PEL with face value of ₹2 each held by them. The demerger from PEL will firmly empower PPL to be future ready and enable it to independently pursue its growth strategies with sharper focus and identity, it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}