Piramal pharma shares up by nearly 8% post USFDA inspection2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Piramal Pharma shares skyrocketed by 10 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday. The jump in its share value has come after US FDA completed inspection at Piramal pharma's USA manufacturing facility
Soon after the completion of US FDA inspection of its USA-based manufacturing unit, Piramal pharma shares jumped by 10 per cent in the intraday trading session on BSE on Wednesday. The company stock was trading 8.82 per cent high at ₹78.20 on BSE at 2:23 pm.
