“PEL's recent DHFL deal has raised its retail mix to 36% from 12%. A wide distribution with branch-reactivation and strong housing demand should drive 28% CAGR in retail loans over FY22-24e lifting retail loans' share to 50% of total by FY24. Unwinding of wholesale book will weigh on overall loan growth in the near-term; we see loan growth accelerating from 8% YoY in FY23 to 14% in FY24," the note stated.

