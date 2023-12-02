Axis Securities initiates coverage on smallcap stock with ‘buy’ rating, sees 40% upside; do you own?
Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has initiated coverage on PEL with a ‘buy’ rating, setting a target price of ₹915. The brokerage sees a 40 per cent upside on the stock from the current levels with a previous closing price of ₹658.95.
Pitti Engineering Ltd Share Price: Shares of Pitti Engineering Limited (PEL) have soared more than 2000 per cent in the last three years, showing a strong uptrend over the company's increasing capacity and global footprint along with a robust order book.
