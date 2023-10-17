Pitti Engineering stock soared over 2000% in last three years; is there more upside left?
Pitti Engineering is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of electrical laminations from India. Phillip Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating, sees upside of nearly 38%.
Global brokerage firm Phillip Capital has initiated coverage on Pitti Engineering (PEL) with a 'buy' rating, setting a target price of ₹940 apiece. This target price suggests a potential upside of nearly 38% from the stock's previous closing price of ₹684.35 apiece.
