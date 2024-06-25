Pizza vs Burger: What should investors go with? Here's what Prabhudas Lilladher expects for QSRs like Domino's and McD
Prabhudas Lilladher says pizza chains may rebound faster than burger chains due to intense competition from regional players. Pizza outlets doubled while major burger chains only increased by 50% from FY20-24.
Domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) said that pizza chains could potentially rebound quicker than burger chains. In its recent update on consumer sector, it highlighted sluggish demand in the quick service restaurants (QSRs) sector due to downtrading and intense competition from regional players and smaller chains.
