PL Capital cuts Nifty 50 target to 26,449; ICICI Bank, Titan, Bharti Airtel among top conviction picks

The Indian stock market has been under pressure this year, with the benchmark Nifty 50 falling more than 10% in 2026 so far, weighed down by the prolonged Iran-US war, surging crude oil prices and weak earning growth. Amid this backdrop, PL Capital has cut Nifty 50 target to 26,449 from 27,080 earlier, but expects the markets not to correct further.

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Nifty 50 is currently trading at 16.5x 1-year forward EPS, which is at 13.6% discount to 15-year average PE of 19.1x and is at a discount of 18.7% to 10-year average PE of 20.3x, PL Capital noted. It its base case, it values Nifty 50 at 10% discount to 15-year average PE of 17.2x with FY28 EPS of ₹1,538 and arrives at 12-month target of 26,449 as compared to 27,080 earlier.

“Although markets are unlikely to show significant correction to breach recent lows, prolonged geopolitical uncertainty can further add to sharp swings,” PL Capital said in a report.

In its bull case, the brokerage firm values Nifty 50 at PE of 19.1x and cut its bull case target to 29,387 from 30,089 earlier. Its bear case assumes the index can trade at lowest point of PE during the eurozone crisis in 2013 at 13.5x and arrives at a target of 20,771 which would likely assume a worst-case scenario in current context.

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“We believe India would have significant spike in subsidy for fertilizers, food and fuel and loss of excise on petroleum products, which could put an incremental fiscal burden of ₹4-5 lakh crore. We don’t rule out the possibility of RBI repo rate hike from 2H27. Balance of trade including services remain comfortable, however sustained FII selling, pressure on remittances and crude spikes are placing the currency under stress,” PL Capital said in a report.

Sectors in focus PL Capital believe Private banks, NBFC, Metals, capital goods, defence, Data centres, Renewables, Railways, Ports, Ship Building, Semiconductors and Healthcare are themes to play.

It remains cautious on IT Services, Consumer, Chemicals, Agri and Oil and Gas.

Model Portfolio The brokerage firm retained underweight stance on IT Services, Auto, Consumer and Oil and Gas. It is overweight on Banks, Capital Goods, Diversified Financials, Metals, Healthcare, Telecom and Ports.

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PL Capital cut its weights on Auto, banks, Consumer, Healthcare and IT Services, while increasing weights on Metals, Capital Goods and Engineering/ defence, NBFC, AMC’s, telecom and Ports.

High Conviction Picks PL Capital removed Ipca Laboratories, LG Electronics India, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra and Fortis Healthcare from high conviction picks, while it added JSW Infrastructure, DOMS Industries, Rainbow Children Medicare, Ajanta Pharma and Jindal Stainless in high conviction picks.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.