Diwali 2026 Top Stocks To Buy: Apollo Hospitals, GE Vernova, TARIL, TD Power, Jindal Steel, others; top 10 picks, target

Diwali 2026 top stocks to buy: Nifty 50 reversed its losses this week, as the benchmark index registered 2.59% of weekly gain. With Diwali just a few days away, PL Capital has released its top 10 bets ahead of the festive season.

Advertisement

Apollo Hospitals, DLF, GE Vernova, HBL Engineering, Jindal Steel, Marine Electricals, Shilpa Medicare, SYRMA SGS, TARIL, TD Power Systems are among the top Diwali stock picks by the brokerage. Here are all the details.

Apollo | Target Price: ₹ 9800- ₹ 10400 | SL: ₹ 7,000 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price closed 2.46% higher at ₹8400 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock has seen sharp erosion from ₹9050 zone and has shown signs of bottoming out near 7,500 level with a significant revival visible to improve the outlook and expecting for further upward move in the coming days.

“The RSI has corrected well and is currently well positioned near the oversold zone with indication of a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of 9800 and 10400 levels keeping the stop loss of 7000 level,” stated PL Capital in its report.

Advertisement

DLF | Target: ₹ 860- 960 | Stop loss: ₹ 570 DLF share price closed 0.63% lower at ₹690 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,70,796.51 crore on Friday. PL Capital gave a target price of ₹860 - ₹960 per share and a stop loss of ₹570 per share.

“With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of 860 and 960 levels keeping the stop loss at the 570 level,” stated the brokerage in its report.

GE Vernova target | Target: 5100 - 5450 | Stop Loss: ₹ 3400 GE Vernova share price after a good consolidation near 4200 zone has recently slipped and has hit the low near 3550 zone thereafter. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has arrived near the oversold zone and has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with much upside potential visible. The brokerage gave a target price of ₹5,100- ₹5450 per share. The brokerage fixed a stop loss of ₹3,400 per share.

Advertisement

“With the chart technically well placed and looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of 5100 and 5450 levels keeping the stop loss at the 3400 level.”

HBL Engineering Target: ₹ 1000- ₹ 1080 | Stop Loss: ₹ 670 HBL Engineering stock closed 2.05% lower at ₹798.55 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹22,135.40 crore on Friday. The stock has witnessed a significant revival from the 650 zone and with a higher low formation on the daily chart.

“With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of 1000 and 1080 levels keeping the stop loss at the 670 level,” read the PL Capital report.

Jindal Steel | Target: ₹ 1290 - ₹ 1360 | Stop Loss: ₹ 900 Jindal Steel share price closed 0.53% lower at ₹1055.40 per share on Friday. The metal stock is finding support near the previous low made at 100 zone after witnessing correction. It has formed a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart with currently indicating a consolidation to improve the bias expecting for further rise in the coming sessions.

Advertisement

“With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of 1290 and 1360 levels keeping the stop loss of 900 level,” highlighted PL Capital in its report.

Marine Electricals | Target: ₹ 520-560 | Stop Loss: ₹ 355 Marine Electricals stock closed 5.03% lower at ₹399.65 per share on NSE. The stock has recently indicated a strong breakout above the 300 zone and has maintained the uptrend with currently having a higher low formation pattern on the daily chart trend.

“With the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for the upside targets of 520 and 560 levels keeping the stop loss of 355 level.”

Shilpa Medicare | Target price: ₹ 1230 - ₹ 1335 | Stop loss: ₹ 765 Shilpa Medicare share price closed 2.09% higher at ₹954.60 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹18,671.22 crore. The company scrip has indicated a strong uptrend in the last 7-8 months with recently having witnessed a short period of correction taking support near the 820 zone.

Advertisement

“The chart is technically well positioned and with upside potential visible, we suggest to buy and accumulating the stock for the upside targets of 1230 and 1335 levels keeping the stop loss of 765 level.”

Syrma SGS Technology | Target price: ₹ 1970- ₹ 2120 | Stop loss- ₹ 1290 Syrma SGS Technology share price value closed 2.85% lower at ₹1620.90 per share on BSE on Friday. The company scrip has maintained bullish momentum with a series of higher low formations visible on the daily chart.

“The RSI is well placed having indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with upside potential visible and the chart technically looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for the upside targets of 1970 and 2120 levels keeping the stop loss of 1290 level.”

Advertisement

TARIL | Target price: ₹ 385-440 | Stop loss: ₹ 260 Shares of TARIL ended 5.68% lower at ₹298 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock has declined around 9.55% lower over the last two weeks, but has surged around 10% in one month.

The stock has recently indicated a strong move from the strong support zone of 265 level and has resisted near the 360 zone with some correction. “With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying and accumulating the stock for the upside targets of 385 and 440 levels keeping the stop loss of 260 level.”

TD Power Systems | Target price: ₹ 870 - ₹ 940 | Stop loss: ₹ 580 TD Power Systems share price ended 1.14% lower at ₹711 per share on BSE on Friday. The stock has witnessed a significant run up in the last one year with series of higher low formation pattern visible on the daily chart maintaining the strong uptrend. The brokerage suggests buying the stock for the upside targets of ₹870 and ₹940 levels keeping the stop loss of ₹580 level.

Advertisement