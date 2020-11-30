Platinum draws investors as gold rally stalls

Platinum is attracting renewed interest as a global push for cleaner energy and waning demand for gold promise to lift demand for the metal.

The price of platinum has rallied 14% so far this month, despite edging down 0.5% on Friday to $964.80 a troy ounce.

