Platinum draws investors as gold rally stalls

Platinum draws investors as gold rally stalls4 min read . 11:02 AM IST
- Disruptions caused by the pandemic are expected to lead to the largest shortage of platinum on record
Platinum is attracting renewed interest as a global push for cleaner energy and waning demand for gold promise to lift demand for the metal.
The price of platinum has rallied 14% so far this month, despite edging down 0.5% on Friday to $964.80 a troy ounce.
