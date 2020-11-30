Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Platinum draws investors as gold rally stalls
A diamond with 0.70-carat shines on a luxury face mask decorated with the diamond, platinum and Swarovski crystals which is sellig for one million yen ($9,640), is displayed at Mask.com, a face-mask speciality shop operated by Cox Co., amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Platinum draws investors as gold rally stalls

4 min read . 11:02 AM IST Will Horner , The Wall Street Journal

  • Disruptions caused by the pandemic are expected to lead to the largest shortage of platinum on record

Platinum is attracting renewed interest as a global push for cleaner energy and waning demand for gold promise to lift demand for the metal.

The price of platinum has rallied 14% so far this month, despite edging down 0.5% on Friday to $964.80 a troy ounce.

