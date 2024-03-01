Platinum Industries IPO allotment to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online
Platinum Industries IPO share allotment is likely to be fixed today, March 1. Investors who have applied for the issue can check their Platinum Industries IPO allotment status online.
Platinum Industries IPO Allotment Date: The initial public offering (IPO) of Platinum Industries ended with a stellar response from investors. As the bidding for public issue has now closed, the focus shifts towards Platinum Industries IPO allotment.
