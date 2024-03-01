Platinum Industries IPO Allotment Date: The initial public offering (IPO) of Platinum Industries ended with a stellar response from investors. As the bidding for public issue has now closed, the focus shifts towards Platinum Industries IPO allotment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹235.32 crore worth Platinum Industries IPO opened on February 27 and closed on February 29.

Platinum Industries IPO share allotment is likely to be fixed today, March 1. Investors who have applied for the issue can check their Platinum Industries IPO allotment status online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Platinum Industries IPO allotment status can be checked on the IPO registrar portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, as well as on the BSE website.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

Platinum Industries IPO allotment date is expected to be March 1 and the company will credit the shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors on March 4. The refund process will also commence on March 4 as soon as the share allotment is finalised today.

Platinum Industries IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday , March 5 on BSE and NSE.

If you have applied for the Platinum Industries IPO, you can do a Platinum Industries IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check Platinum Industries IPO allotment on Bigshare website Step 1: Visit Bigshare website link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2: Select “Platinum Industries Limited" in the company name section.

Step 3: Select Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter Captcha

Step 6: Click on ‘Search’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Platinum Industries IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Steps to check Platinum Industries IPO allotment on BSE: Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select ‘Platinum Industries IPO’ from the dropdown menu {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Enter Application number or PAN

Step 4: Click on 'I am not a Robot'

Step 5: Select ‘Submit’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Platinum Industries IPO allotment status will be visible.

Platinum Industries IPO GMP Today Platinum Industries IPO is commanding a robust premium in the grey market. Platinum Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹88 per share. This indicates Platinum Industries shares are trading with a premium of 51.46% at ₹259 apiece in the grey market, as against the IPO price of ₹171 per share.

Platinum Industries IPO Subscription Status Platinum Industries IPO has been subscribed 99.03 times in total as the issue received bids for 95.39 crore equity shares as against 96.32 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue is subscribed 50.99 times in the retail category, 151.00 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 141.83 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Platinum Industries IPO Details Platinum Industries IPO commenced on February 27 and concluded on February 29. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, on March 1. Platinum Industries shares will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, March 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company raised ₹235.32 crore from the IPO that was entirely a fresh issue of 1.38 crore equity shares.

Platinum Industries IPO price band was set at ₹162 to ₹171 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 87 shares.

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Platinum Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!