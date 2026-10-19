Platinum Industries share price jumps 14%: Technical analyst sees further upside; Check key levels to watch

Platinum Industries share price jumped nearly 14% on Monday, 19 October, as the stock witnessed strong buying interest and a sharp improvement in trading volumes. The rally comes as investors track the company's expansion plans and await further progress on its new manufacturing facilities.

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Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock witnessed strong price and volume action during Monday's session. He noted that the shares had crossed above their 20-day, 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages (DEMA) in a single session, signalling improving technical momentum.

“The positive momentum can extend in the near term, with the next resistance placed around ₹250. On the flip side, the 50-DEMA around ₹215 is the support level to watch,” Bhosale said.

Platinum Industries share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹200.85 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹235 per share.

Platinum Industries Q1 results Platinum Industries reported consolidated revenue of ₹108.94 crore for Q1 FY27, down 5.58% from ₹115.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit declined 11.22% year-on-year to ₹13.45 crore.

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Profit before tax fell 16.11% to ₹14.95 crore, while net profit declined 14.91% to ₹11.13 crore from ₹13.07 crore in Q1 FY26.

The performance reflected a transition phase involving capacity ramp-up and changes in product mix. The company is looking to improve growth through new capacity, higher-value products and expansion into international markets.

Three key corporate developments to watch 1. Palghar facility expands manufacturing capacity Platinum Industries has expanded its Palghar manufacturing facility, adding around 60,000 tonnes per annum of capacity across lead-free PVC stabilisers, CPVC additives and lubricants. Commercial production at the expanded facility commenced in May 2026, with the company working towards ramping up utilisation.

The expansion is expected to support the company's domestic growth ambitions and broaden its product portfolio.

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2. Egypt manufacturing plant targets year-end commissioning The company is progressing with its Egypt manufacturing facility, which has a planned capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum and an estimated investment of around ₹68 crore.

Management has targeted commercial production by 31 December 2026. The facility is intended to strengthen the company's international presence and provide a platform for exports. The pace of commissioning and the ramp-up of production will be important factors to monitor.

3. Subsidiary signs exclusive agreement with South Korean company On 29 September, Platinum Industries disclosed that its subsidiary, Rivadu Lifesciences, had entered into an exclusive purchase and sale agreement with South Korean company CAREGEN for its Korgluide health-functional-food products in India.

The company has also indicated that the possibility of establishing manufacturing operations in India is being explored. The agreement represents a diversification initiative beyond Platinum Industries' core specialty chemicals business.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.