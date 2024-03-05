Platinum Industries share price lists at 31% premium. Buy, hold or sell?
Platinum Industries share price listed on BSE at ₹228 apiece whereas it listed on the NSE at ₹225 per share
Stock market today: Platinum Industries share price today listed on BSE and NSE at a robust 31 percent listing premium. After a strong debut on Dalal Street, Platinum Industries shares extended its gains and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹236.25 apiece on NSE and ₹237 per share on BSE. However, the newly listed stock couldn't sustained at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger. On profit-taking, Platinum Industries share price nosedived to the tune of 7.5 percent from the intraday high.
