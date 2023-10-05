Plaza Wires IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?
Plaza Wires IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹23 in grey market today
Plaza Wires IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires Limited opened for subscribers on 29th September 2023 and it is going to end on 5th October 2023. This means, today is the last date to apply for this public issue proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The company has fixed Plaza Wires IPO price band has been fixed at ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹71.28 crore from this public offer.
