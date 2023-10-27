Plaza Wires locked in upper circuit for 10th straight day; up 70% since listing
In today's trading session, the stock recorded a new all-time high of ₹136.60. As of the current trading price, the stock has gained a remarkable 153% from its IPO price.
Shares of Plaza Wires have been maintaining a strong upward trend since their listing, hitting the upper circuit limit with each passing day. The company's shares got listed on the stock exchanges on October 13, 2023, raising ₹71.3 crore through the initial public offering (IPO).
