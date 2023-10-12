Plaza Wires share price extends gain after giving strong listing gain to allottees. Buy, sell or hold?
Plaza Wires share price opened on NSE at ₹76 per share, delivering ₹22 per share listing gain to the allottees
Stock market today: Plaza Wires shares listed on BSE and NSE at a strong premium of 55 per cent and 41 per cent respectively. Against the issue price of ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share, Plaza Wires IPO listed on BSE at ₹84 apiece levels whereas on NSE, it opened at ₹76 per share levels. After listing at around 41 per cent premium on NSE, Plaza Wires extended its listing gain and went on to hit intraday high of ₹80.20 apiece within few minutes of Plaza Wires share listing.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started