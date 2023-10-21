Plaza Wires shares double IPO allottees' money in seven post-listing sessions

Plaza Wires shares had a dream debut on Dalal Street as the public issue listed on Indian stock market bourses at around 55 per cent premium on 12th October 2023. Plaza Wires IPO was launched in September end at a price band of ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share and Plaza Wires shares opened on BSE at ₹84 apiece and at ₹76 per share on NSE. However, the dream run didn't ended for the scrip after strong debut.

Plaza Wires shares hit upper circuit on listing date and it locked-in upper circuit on all six sessions followed by the listing date. While climbing new highs on a regular basis, Plaza Wires shares ended at ₹107.35 apiece levels on Friday last week, which is almost double of the upper price band of Plaza Wires IPO. So, Plaza Wires IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023.

Suzlon shares at 9-year high, rises 350% in FY24. Good oppportunity for bulls?

Plaza Wires IPO details

Plaza Wires IPO was available for bidding from 29th September 2023 to 5th October 2023. After strong response by investors, Plaza Wires shares listed on BSE and NSE on 12th October 2023. On listing date, Plaza Wires shares opened at whopping 55 per cent premium and went on to lock in upper circuit. After the dream debut, Plaza Wires shares remained one of the circuit to circuit stocks of the Indian stock market as it went on to lock in upper circuit on all seven sessions post-listing.

Pharma stock rises 10% to hit 52-week high after JV, 1:10 stock split

Plaza Wires shares have a market cap of around ₹470 crore and it ended on Friday with a trade volume of 6,03,380 on NSE. This circuit to icrcuit stock is available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its 52-week high is ₹107.35 per share, which is its life-time high as well. Its 52+-week low is ₹54, which is the upper price band of the Plaza Wires IPO. The initial public offering of Plaza Wires Limited was launched at a price band of ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!