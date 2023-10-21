Plaza Wires shares double IPO allottees' money in seven post-listing sessions
Plaza Wires IPO was launched in September 2023 at a price band of ₹51 to ₹54
Plaza Wires shares had a dream debut on Dalal Street as the public issue listed on Indian stock market bourses at around 55 per cent premium on 12th October 2023. Plaza Wires IPO was launched in September end at a price band of ₹51 to ₹54 per equity share and Plaza Wires shares opened on BSE at ₹84 apiece and at ₹76 per share on NSE. However, the dream run didn't ended for the scrip after strong debut.
