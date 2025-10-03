Plug Power stock extends gains on Hydrogen order update; shares jump 27% on Wall Street today — Details here

US-based hydrogen solutions provider Plug Power's share price extended its gains during Friday's Wall Street session after the company announced the fulfilment of the first delivery of an Electrolyser for the 100MW Green Hydrogen Project at Galp’s Sines Refinery.

Plug Power, on 1 October 2025, announced that the company delivered its first 10-megawatt (MW) GenEco™ electrolyser array to Galp's Sines Refinery, an energy company which is home to the largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) hydrogen electrolyser project underway in Europe.

“The module is the first of 10 similar arrays with Hydrogen Processing Units (HPUs) to be delivered on site by early 2026 to deploy a total electrolyser capacity of 100MW upon completion, in the first half of next year,” the company said in an official announcement.

Plug Power Share Price Today Plug Power shares jumped more than 27% during the intraday session on Friday to hit their 52-week high level at $3.62 per share after the opening bell, according to the data collected from MarketWatch.

Plug Power Inc. shares are now trading 33.54% higher at $3.785 as of 11:13 a.m. (EDT) on the US stock market, compared to $2.83 at the previous market close.

The shares of the company repeatedly hit its 52-week high level during Friday's stock market session. As of the time of this article, the shares had a 52-week high level at $3.82, while their 52-week low level was at $0.69.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $3.35 billion during the stock market session on Friday.

Even though the shares of the hydrogen solutions provider have lost over 73% in the last five years, the shares of Plug Power have given stock market investors more than 84% returns on their investment in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock gained 63.09% in 2025 and is up 152.68% in the last one-month period. Plug Power stock is currently trading 55.55% higher in the last five market session on Wall Street.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee