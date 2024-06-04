PM Modi, Amit Shah’s bullish claims for Indian stock market shatter as Nifty 50 Sensex crash 8% on Election results 2024
Stock market reaction starkly contrasts with the optimistic projections made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, crashed on Tuesday, June 4, as the early voting trends in Lok Sabha election results 2024 indicated the ruling BJP-led alliance might secure a slim majority, falling short of exit poll predictions.
