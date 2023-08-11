PM Modi says invest in PSUs; Here's how HAL to LIC have performed, experts explain3 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Stocks to buy today: PM Narendra Modi recommends buying PSU stocks, saying they are delivering strong numbers and competing with their peers
Stocks to buy today: During no confidence motion debate in parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition parties, who criticised his government for not handling the PSU companies in a proper manner. PM Modi said that despite superficial criticism of his govenment on PSU companies, PSUs are delivering robust numbers and they are competing with their peers in style. PM Modi went one step forward and said that Hindustan Aeronautics has reported highest ever revenue while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has been leapfrogging despite the non-existing odds being raised by the opposition parties.
