Even though PM recommended PSU stocks to buy in a lighter mood in parliament, stock market experts believe that its time to accumulate PSU stocks, especially the banking and power stocks as they are expected to outperform other segments in medium to long term. They said that in recent years, high skilled professionals have been hired to overhaul the management of PSU companies. This helped the PSUs to increase their CAPEX and decrease their provisions and NPA. This has helped companies like HAL and LIC to give strong numbers and this trend is expected to continue. However, they said that PSU bank shares are still available at attractive levels and one can look at those PSU stocks to buy at current levels.

