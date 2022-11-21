PNB added to list of 7 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 07:43 AM IST
A total of seven stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, November 21, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.