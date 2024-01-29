PNB approves plan to raise funds worth ₹7,500 crore via QIP or FPO in FY25
Punjab National Bank (PNB) plans to raise ₹7,500 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) during 2024-25.
The board of directors of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday approved the sale of shares to raise ₹7,500 crore of funds through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) during 2024-25.
