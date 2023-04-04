PNB, Canara Bank, JSPL among stocks that may enter largecap category in AMFI review1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:24 AM IST
- Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, IDBI Bank are stocks among potential largecap entrants, as per Nuvama Research
Analysts at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research have done an early analysis for change in Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) market cap categorization for H2 CY23. AMFI will release the official list in first week of July 2023 and the fresh list will be valid for Aug 2023 to Jan 2024 period.
