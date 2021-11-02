Only two stocks/securities have been put in ban for trade on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) . This securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Public lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) continues to be under the F&O ban list whereas Escorts has been added to the list by the stock exchange today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

Meanwhile, eight new stocks are available for trading in the F&O segment from October 29 which includes Atul Limited, Birlasoft Limited, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL), Laurus Labs Limited, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, Whirlpool of India Limited.

