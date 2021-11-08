PNB, Escorts continue to be among stocks under NSE's F&O ban list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The same two stocks/securities, that were on F&O ban in the previous few sessions, have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, November 8, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Public lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Escorts continue to be under the F&O ban list for today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

