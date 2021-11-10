PNB, Escorts, Sun TV among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The same three stocks/securities, that were on F&O ban in the previous session, have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Public lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) Escorts and Sun TV continue to be under the F&O ban list for today, as they were in Tuesday's session. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

