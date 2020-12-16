OPEN APP
The bank had already taken approval for raising ₹7,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route this fiscal (MINT_PRINT)
The bank had already taken approval for raising 7,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route this fiscal (MINT_PRINT)

PNB falls 8%, QIP floor price set at 37.35 per share

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 11:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Capital Raising Committee of PNB will meet on Friday to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including a discount, if any to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was down as much as 8% in morning trade at 37.25 after the state-run lender set the floor price for its proposed QIP at 37.35 per share. The bank plans to raise 7,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route this fiscal to shore up its capital base.

The Capital Raising Committee of the bank at a meeting held on Tuesday authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at 37.35 per equity share, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price, it added.

PNB said the committee will meet on Friday to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including a discount, if any, to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the QIP (qualified institutional placement).

The country's second largest state-owned lender expects the credit growth to pick up slightly in the second half but it would be less than 5 per cent for the entire fiscal.

The bank has already taken approval from the board for raising 14,000 crore by way of Tier II, Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao said last month.

"Of this, 4,000 crore is for Tier II. Against this, we have raised 2,500 crore and remaining 1,500 crore and additional 3,000 crore from AT-1 bonds will be raised before November 30," he said.

With this fund mobilisation, capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio, which was at 12.8% at the end of September 2020 quarter, would go up to 13.5-14%.

(With PTI inputs)

