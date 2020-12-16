PNB falls 8%, QIP floor price set at 37.35 per share

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was down as much as 8% in morning trade at ₹37.25 after the state-run lender set the floor price for its proposed QIP at ₹37.35 per share. The bank plans to raise ₹7,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route this fiscal to shore up its capital base.

The Capital Raising Committee of the bank at a meeting held on Tuesday authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at ₹37.35 per equity share, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price, it added.

The Capital Raising Committee of the bank at a meeting held on Tuesday authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at ₹37.35 per equity share, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price, it added.

PNB said the committee will meet on Friday to consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares, including a discount, if any, to be allotted to Qualified Institutional Buyers, pursuant to the QIP (qualified institutional placement).

The country's second largest state-owned lender expects the credit growth to pick up slightly in the second half but it would be less than 5 per cent for the entire fiscal.

The bank has already taken approval from the board for raising ₹14,000 crore by way of Tier II, Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao said last month.

"Of this, ₹4,000 crore is for Tier II. Against this, we have raised ₹2,500 crore and remaining ₹1,500 crore and additional ₹3,000 crore from AT-1 bonds will be raised before November 30," he said.

With this fund mobilisation, capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio, which was at 12.8% at the end of September 2020 quarter, would go up to 13.5-14%.

(With PTI inputs)