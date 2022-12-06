In Q2FY23, PNB posted a 63% decline in net profit to ₹411.3 crore compared to a profit of ₹1,105.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII), however, jumped by 30.2% to ₹8,271 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹6,352.8 crore in Q2 of FY22. The bank's provisions for bad loans climbed to ₹3,555.98 crore as against ₹2,692.74 crore a year ago-quarter. While its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 10.48% of the gross advances from 13.36% in Q2FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}