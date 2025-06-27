PNB Housing board sets meeting date to consider ₹10000 crore fundraise

Stock Market Today: PNB Housing board has set meeting dates to consider a ₹10000 crore fundraise. Check details.

PNB Housing Board meeting for fund raise details PNB Housing Finance Limited on Friday, 27 June 2025, intimated to the exchanges about the board meeting dates. In its release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, PNB Housing Finance Limited said that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Wednesday, July 02, 2025.

During the aforementioned meeting, among other things, the proposal to raise funds to the tune of ₹10000 crore will be considered and approved by the board of directors. The fundraising is being planned by the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The shareholders' approval would also be sought for the same at the company's next Annual General Meeting.

In its release, PNB Housing said that "At the said meeting, inter alia, the proposal of fundraising by issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to ₹10,000 Crore (Rupees Ten Thousand Crore Only) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches is being placed for consideration/review by the Board and for obtaining approval from the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

PNB Housing Finance share price movement PNB Housing Finance share price opened at ₹1133 levels on the BSE on Friday. PNB Housing Finance share price at the time of opening was up slightly over 2% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1110.60. The share price of PNB Housing Finance thereafter extended its gains to intraday highs of ₹1135, which translated into gains of more than 2% during the intraday trades. This was despite tepid market sentiments on Friday, when the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was trading range-bound with marginal gains only.