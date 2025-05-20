PNB Housing Finance completes ₹400 crore fundraise via allotment of NCDs

PNB Housing Finance Limited announced on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, that the company's board of directors has approved the allotment of redeemable Non-Convertible Debt (NCDs) amounting to ₹400 crore, according to an exchange filing.

According to the filing data, the company approved the allotment of 40,000 listed, secured, taxable NCDs with a face value of ₹1 lakh apiece.

“We hereby inform that the Management Committee for allotment of NCDs, as authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company, has today i.e. May 20, 2025, approved allotment of 40,000 Listed, Secured, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of ₹1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh) each, aggregating to ₹400 Crore (Rupees Four Hundred Crore Only), through private placement,” said the company in the BSE filing.

The tenure of the NCDs is going to be five years from the date of allotment, i.e., 20 May 2025, to 20 May 2030. The NCDs are offering a coupon rate of 7.53 per cent on the principal.

The filing also highlighted that in case of a default in payment of interest and/or redemption, the principal amount of the NCDs on the respective due date will be increased by an additional 2 per cent p.a., and interest will be charged for the same.

PNB Housing Finance Share Price PNB Housing Finance shares closed 1.30 per cent lower at ₹1,040.80 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,054.50 at the previous market close. The company announced its NCD allotment in the afternoon session of the Indian stock market on 20 May 2025.

PNB Housing Finance shares have given stock market investors more than 640 per cent returns in the last five years and more than 40 per cent gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date basis, the shares are trading 14.8 per cent higher and 3.55 per cent up in the last one-month period. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹27,053 crore as of the stock market session on 20 May 2025.

Shares of the housing finance company hit their 52-week high levels at ₹1,201.45 on 13 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹615.65 on 4 June 2024, according to BSE data.