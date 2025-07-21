PNB Housing Finance Q1: Net profit rises 23% to ₹534 cr on strong home loan demand; AUM grows 13% to ₹82,100 cr

PNB Housing Finance, a registered housing finance company with the National Housing Bank (NHB), announced its June quarter results on July 21, reporting a net profit of ₹534 crore, marking a 23% YoY, helped by steady home loan demand.
The company’s retail loan asset portfolio grew 18% YoY to ₹76,923 crore, with the affordable and emerging markets segments contributing 37% to the retail book.
Within retail, affordable housing loan asset grew by a stellar 143% YoY to ₹5,744 crore, emerging markets loan asset grew by 20% YoY to ₹22,701 crore, and the prime segment grew by 10% YoY to ₹48,478 crore. While the company's asset under management (AUM) grew by 13% YoY and 2% QoQ to ₹82,100 crore as of 30th June 2025.
Its net interest income rose by 17% YoY and 4% QoQ to ₹760 crore, while the net interest margin stood at 3.74% in Q1FY26, compared to 3.75% in Q4FY25 and 3.65% in Q1FY25.
Gross margin, net of acquisition cost, came in at 4.06% during the quarter. Its pre-provision operating profit increased by 17% YoY, though it declined 2% QoQ to ₹632 crore.
Asset quality continued to improve, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.06%, compared to 1.35% a year earlier and 1.08% as of March 31, 2025. Retail GNPA stood at 1.07% (vs. 1.39% in June 2024 and 1.09% in March 2025), while corporate GNPA remained at nil across all three periods.
Net NPA was reported at 0.69% as of June 30, 2025, with Retail NNPA at 0.70%. The company achieved a return on assets (RoA) of 2.57% for Q1FY26 (annualized), slightly higher than the 2.55% reported for FY25. It also recovered ₹57 crore from the total written-off pool during the quarter.
The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 29.68% as of June 30, 2025, with Tier I capital at 28.96% and Tier II at 0.72%, compared to 29.50% a year ago, with Tier I at 28.43% and Tier II at 1.07%.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Girish Kousgi, Managing Director & CEO, said, “The company’s focus on high-yielding business led to 30% YoY disbursement growth in the affordable and emerging markets segment during the quarter, contributing 50% in the retail disbursement."
"Our asset quality continues to improve with GNPA of 1.06% as of June 30, 2025. While maintaining a balance between growth and profitability, our ROA stood at 2.57% annualized for FY 25-26. As we look forward, we are confident of our ability to achieve our stated guidance for the fiscal year," he further added.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.