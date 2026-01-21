PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹521 crore; interest income up over 9% YoY — Details here

PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 10% to 521 crore; interest income up over 9% YoY — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated21 Jan 2026, 08:23 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.
PNB Housing Finance announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) PNB Housing Finance announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. The company reported a 20% rise in its standalone net profit to 521 crore in the third quarter, compared to 471 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the BSE filing, PNB Housing Finance recorded a 9.8% surge in its revenue from core operations to 2,009 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 1,829 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Q3 ResultsPNB Housing FinanceStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹521 crore; interest income up over 9% YoY — Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.