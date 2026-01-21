PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹521 crore; interest income up over 9% YoY — Details here

PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) PNB Housing Finance announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 21 January 2026. The company reported a 20% rise in its standalone net profit to ₹521 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹471 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the BSE filing, PNB Housing Finance recorded a 9.8% surge in its revenue from core operations to ₹2,009 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,829 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

