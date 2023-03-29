PNB Housing Finance raises 2,500 Cr rights issue with an entitlement ratio of 29:54

In order to raise funds up to ₹2,500 crore, the board of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. has approved a rights issue of approximately 9.06 crore shares at a price of ₹275 per share. The right entitlement ratio of 29:54, under which 29 equity shares would be issued for every 54 equity shares owned by an eligible equity shareholder on the record date, was adopted by the board at its meeting on Tuesday, March 28. In order to raise up to ₹2,493.76 crore, the company would issue 9,06,81,828 fully paid-up equity shares at a price of ₹275 per fully paid-up equity share (including a premium of ₹265 per equity share).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}