PNB Housing Finance rights issue is opening on 13th April 2023 and it will remain open till 27th April 2023. PNB Housing Finance rights issue price has been declared at 275 apiece whereas PNB Housing Finance share price today is 486.80 apiece on NSE. This means the rights issue is available at a premium of over 40 per cent. PNB Housing Finance rights issue record date has been fixed on 5th April 2023 whereas last date to buy PNB Housing Finance shares is 3rd April 2023. So, those who wish to apply for the rights issue are advised to buy PNB Housing Finance shares by 3rd April 2023.

Here we list out important PNB Housing Finance rights issue details:

1] PNB Housing Finance rights issue date: The rights issue will open on 13th April 2023 and it will remain open till 27th April 2023.

2] PNB Housing Finance rights issue price: The issue has been declared at fixed price of 275 apiece.

3] PNB Housing Finance rights issue record date: The record date for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of rights has been fixed on 5th April 2023.

4] Last date to buy PNB Housing Finance shares: Investors who wish to apply for the rights issue are advised to buy PNB Housing Finance shares by 3rd April 2023 to become eligible for entitlement of rights issue.

5] PNB Housing Finance rights issue size: The company aims to issue 90,681,828 PNB Housing Finance shares in this issue worth 2,493.76 crore.

6] PNB Housing Finance rights issue entitlement: 29 rights equity share(s) for every 54 fully paid-up equity shares held on record date i.e. 5th April 2023.

7] PNB Housing Finance rights issue listing: The issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE and date of listing is yet to get announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
