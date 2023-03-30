PNB Housing Finance rights issue opens next month. Data, price, other details

PNB Housing Finance rights issue is opening on 13th April 2023 and it will remain open till 27th April 2023. PNB Housing Finance rights issue price has been declared at ₹275 apiece whereas PNB Housing Finance share price today is ₹486.80 apiece on NSE. This means the rights issue is available at a premium of over 40 per cent. PNB Housing Finance rights issue record date has been fixed on 5th April 2023 whereas last date to buy PNB Housing Finance shares is 3rd April 2023. So, those who wish to apply for the rights issue are advised to buy PNB Housing Finance shares by 3rd April 2023.

