PNB Housing Finance rights issue opens today. Share dips over 5%

PNB Housing Finance rights issue has opened today and it will remain open till 27th April 2023. The housing finance company board has announced rights issue at ₹275 apiece. Comparing PNB Housing Finance right issue price with PNB Housing Finance share price today of around ₹415 per share, the issue is available at a premium of near 34 per cent. However, PNB Housing Finance share price has been nosediving since PNB Housing Finance rights issue announcement. The stock has nosedived from around ₹500 apiece levels to ₹415 levels in near one fortnight. Even today, PNB Housing Finance share price opened downside and went on to dip over 5 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell today.

